 

Xi calls for world without nuclear weapons

2017-01-18 22:30
Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Geneva - Nations should strive for a world where nuclear weapons are prohibited and where existing stocks are destroyed, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech at the United Nations on Wednesday.

"Nuclear weapons should be completely prohibited and destroyed over time to make the world free of nuclear weapons," the Chinese president said in Geneva.

In a lengthy address at the UN's European headquarters alongside with the world body's new chief Antonio Guterres, Xi also made a robust case for a global governance system based on equality among nations.

"We should reject dominance by just one or several countries", Xi said, adding that "major powers should respect each other's core interests."

"Big countries should treat smaller countries as equals instead of acting as a hegemon imposing their will on others," he further said.

In his disarmament call and plea for sovereign equality Xi offered China as a nation "committed to building a world of lasting peace."

The remarks come at the end of a four-day diplomatic tour across Switzerland that included a landmark address at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos.

Some analysts saw his Davos speech on Tuesday as a attempt to grab the mantle of global leadership from the United States, where Donald Trump will be sworn in as the country's 45th president on Friday.

Trump's astonishing rise has raised questions among political elite about Washington's role in the world.

Trump, a political novice, has offered a series of at times contradictory remarks on American nuclear power, saying the country needed to "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capacity", while later indicating he favoured a disarmament deal with Russia.

Read more on:    xi jinping  |  china  |  nuclear

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Istanbul nightclub suspect 'received orders from ISIS'

27 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
After nearly three years the search for flight MH370 has officially been called off

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:46 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Paarl 20:46 PM
Road name: Du Toits Kloof Pass

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday January 18 2017-01-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 