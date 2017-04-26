 

Yemen aid conference gets $1.1bn in pledges: UN

2017-04-26 05:54
(File, AP)

(File, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Geneva - International donors have pledged $1.1bn for war-torn Yemen, the UN secretary-general said on Tuesday, appealing to the fighting sides to grant access to humanitarians and revive diplomatic efforts to end a conflict that has killed over 10 000 civilians.

Antonio Guterres ended a daylong Yemen aid conference by hailing the "clear generosity and solidarity" of governments and civil society after two years of intensified conflict in the Arab world's poorest country.

The conference, co-sponsored by the United Nations, Switzerland and Sweden, raised pledges for over half of the $2.1bn sought by the UN this year in an appeal that was only 15% funded previously.

After years of shortfall in funding for Yemen, Guterres praised a "very encouraging signal" that the target could be met this year. He said the pledges must now be "translated into effective support" for Yemenis.

International law

"We basically need now three things: Access, access, access," for humanitarian aid to reach all Yemenis in need, he said.

The war has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine, obliterated the health system, led to broad human rights violations and impeded imports of crucial food, resources and medicines.

Aid groups want improved access to civilians, a halt to deadly airstrikes by a Saudi-led, US-supported coalition that has been fighting Shi'ite rebels known as Houthis and more respect for international law.

UN officials say the world's largest humanitarian crisis is in Yemen, where 17 million people are classified as food insecure, with 7 million of those facing critical food shortages.


Read more on:    un  |  antonio guterres  |  switzerland  |  yemen  |  aid

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Qaeda-linked group claims Russia metro bombing

2017-04-26 05:02

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Lesufi says online system is good to go
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 25 2017-04-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 