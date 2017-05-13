 

Young techie finds 'kill switch' for cyberattack

2017-05-13 19:59
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

London - A UK report says a young cyber security researcher has been credited with helping to halt the spread of the global ransomware cyber-attack by accidentally activating a so-called "kill switch" in the malicious software.

The Guardian newspaper reported that the 22-year-old Britain-based researcher, identified online only as MalwareTech, found that the software's spread could be stopped by registering a garbled domain name.

The paper quoted the researcher as saying: "This is not over. The attackers will realise how we stooped it, they'll change the code and then they'll start again."

He urged Windows users to update their systems and reboot.

The worldwide cyberxtortion attack has been called "unprecedented" by Europol, which is investigating who is behind it.

The attack has prompted Microsoft to take the unusual step of making security fixes available for older Windows system. Before this, Microsoft had made fixes for older systems, such as 2001's Windows XP, available only to mostly larger organisations that pay extra for extended support. But millions of individuals and smaller businesses still had such systems.

Microsoft says now it will make the fixes free for everyone.

The attack was based on a Windows vulnerability that was purportedly identified by the US National Security Agency and was later leaked to the internet.

Microsoft released fixes for the vulnerability in March, but computers that didn't run the update were subject to the ransom attack. Once inside an organisation's network, the malware behind the attack spread rapidly using this vulnerability.

Among the countries that reported major problems were Slovenia, which said French car manufacturer Renault's assembly plant in Slovenia halted production after it was targeted in the global cyber-attack.

The head of Slovenia's cyber emergency team, Gorazd Bozic, says seven individuals have also been targeted but no state institutions.

And in France Renault's factory at Sandouville, in the northwest of the country, was one of the sites affected.

The European Union's police agency, Europol, said earlier it was working with countries hit by the global ransomware cyber-attack to rein in the threat.

Europol's European Cybercrime Centre, known as EC3, says its Joint Cybercrime Action Taskforce, made up of experts in high-tech crime, "is specially designed to assist in such investigations and will play an important role in supporting the investigation".

The attack, which locked up computers and held users' files for ransom, was believed the biggest of its kind ever recorded.

Germany's national railway said it was among the organisations affected by the global attack, but there had been no impact on train services.

The head of Turkey's Information and Communication Technologies Authority or BTK said the nation was among those affected by the ransomware attack. Omer Fatih Sayan said the country's cyber security centre was continuing operations against the malicious software.

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said earlier teams were working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after the global attack that hit dozens of countries.  It forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.

Several cyber security firms said they had identified the malicious software behind the attack, which apparently hit Russia the hardest.

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said on Saturday that 45 public health organisations were hit, but she stressed that no patient data had been stolen.


Read more on:    cyber attack

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Macron's parliamentary candidates gather in Paris

2017-05-13 18:00

Inside News24

 
/News
Ramaphosa pleads for 'one ANC slate'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Durbanville 18:49 PM
Road name: Eversdal Road

Durbanville 18:49 PM
Road name: De Bron Road

More traffic reports
Powerball, Plus Friday May 12 results 2017-05-12 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 