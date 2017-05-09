Briton who tried to kill Trump heard 'screaming voices'

A picture taken in the US when police arrested Michael Steven Sandford at a Las Vegas hotel where Donald Trump was speaking. (John Locher, AP)

London - A British man jailed after trying to assassinate US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that screaming voices in his head urged him to lunge for a policeman's gun.



Michael Sandford, 21, who has a history of mental health problems, said he feared being shot dead after being flattened by police officers, six metres away from Trump who was campaigning to become US president.



Sandford, who is back at his family home in Dorking, south of London, after being released last Tuesday, said he decided to take action after feeling angry about Trump.



"I was hearing voices telling me to kill Donald Trump," he said.



"They'd been coming on for a while and getting stronger and more frequent. At one point they were screaming at me.



"My friends had said Trump needed to be stopped. They said he was going to destroy the country - but it was the voices in my head which were telling me to kill him.



"Then one day I saw he was speaking in Las Vegas and I decided to drive there and do something myself."



The incident happened on June 18, 2016 as the Republican candidate was campaigning in the Nevada gambling city.



The day before, Sandford - who was in the US to be re-united with his US girlfriend - went to a shooting range and practised firing pistols.



"Deep down I knew there was something wrong but I tried to convince myself it was OK," he said.



At the rally, when he tried to pull an officer's gun from its holster, it got stuck and Sandford was bundled to the ground.



Mentally ill youngsters



He admitted being an illegal immigrant in possession of a firearm and disrupting government functions as part of a plea deal for a shorter sentence.



He was jailed in December for a year and a day. Much of his sentence was spent on remand and he was released early.



"I'm disgusted by what I did but I'm so glad no-one was hurt," he said.



His mother, Lynne, who couldn’t stop him from leaving Britain, is calling for new laws to help parents of mentally ill youngsters protect them after they become adults.



