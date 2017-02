The United Nations says its forces used attack helicopters to subdue rebels in Central African Republic

Tanzania has backed out of its plan to publish a list of names of gay people accused of selling sex online, saying this would "destroy evidence".

Egypt's parliament has expelled a lawmaker who spoke out against alleged corruption and criticised the body for its handling of human rights issues.

Don't use birth control because Zimbabwe's small population is putting off desperately-needed foreign investors. That's the controversial suggestion from a group of legislators - and it's got some commentators very upset.

The Liberian coastguard has seized three foreign vessels that were fishing illegally in the country's waters, in a joint operation with the Sea Shepherd environmental group, the defence ministry says.

Gambia's president Adama Barrow has fired the head of the armed forces, General Ousman Badjie, as he continues a clear-out senior officials linked to the despotic rule of his predecessor, sources say.

After enduring years of fighting and food shortages, it was the deaths from hunger of many old women and children that finally made Rebecca James decide to flee South Sudan.

President Robert Mugabe, 93, has reportedly poked fun at "stupid" Zimbabweans who who continued to leave the country for "greener pastures" in the United States, only to come back home "empty handed" and "poorer".

SUPPORT: A supporter of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe holds his portrait during his 93rd birthday celebrations in Matopos on the outskirts of Bulawayo. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP)

