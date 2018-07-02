 

10 soldiers killed, 4 missing in Boko Haram attack in Niger: government

2018-07-02 06:13
File: AFP

File: AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ten soldiers were killed and four were missing Sunday after an attack blamed on the jihadist group Boko Haram on a military position in southeast Niger, near the border with Nigeria, the defence ministry said.

"We have a provisional toll of 10 dead, four missing and three wounded," defence ministry spokesperson Abdoul-Aziz Toure told AFP, nearly a month after the last attacks attributed to the group killed six, shattering several months of calm in the troubled region.

The attack by "Boko Haram" had targeted Niger's "army positions in Bla Brin, a village not far from the Lake Chad area, 40km from the town of N'Guigmi", he added.

The last attacks attributed to Boko Haram took place in early June.

Three suicide bombers killed at least six people in separate attacks in the southeastern Niger city of Diffa.

In late April, Niamey announced a military operation against Boko Haram in the region of Lake Chad, which links Niger, Chad, Nigeria and Cameroon.

The group, which is seeking an Islamic state based on Sharia law, has caused the deaths of at least 20,000 people since it took up arms in 2009 in Nigeria.

Some 2.4 million people have been displaced in northern Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    isis  |  boko haram  |  niger  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

West Libya in strongman's sights after conquering east

2018-07-02 06:13

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Advocate Dali Mpofu defends Moyane at SARS inquiry
 

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!

A game of ‘peek-a-boo’ with man’s best friend is taking over the internet in the latest viral craze!

 

Paws

Animal lover leaves €1 million to dog that saved his life
Keeping snakes 101
Canine competitors take to the waves in the World Dog Surfing Championships
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, June 30 2018-06-30 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 