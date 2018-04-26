2 social workers fake death of day old baby, sell her for $3 600

Two social workers in Ghana are reportedly being investigated after they
allegedly faked the death of a day-old baby and sold her for $3 600.
According to GhanaWeb, the suspects - a probation officer and justice administration
officer - admitted to selling the baby to a couple in the west African country.
They stole the baby from the mother who had sought assistance from the
social welfare department in the Ashanti region after her boyfriend allegedly abandoned
her during her pregnancy.
A day after she gave birth at a private
maternity home in Kumasi, the two reportedly took the baby from the
unsuspecting mother on the pretext that she (the baby) needed top treatment for
rashes on her body. They lied to the mother that they were taking her to
another hospital.
They later returned with news that the baby had died.
'Proper care'
A BBC report said this was after the two had already sent the baby to a
children’s home, from where she was later put up for sale.
“The two provided no evidence of the dead baby, but allegedly succeeded in
manipulating the mother to stay with the probation officer for two months,” the
report said.
They allegedly sold the baby on February 3 and shared the money, the report
quoted police as saying.
The suspects were currently out on bail, while being investigated on charges
of stealing a child and conspiracy to steal a child.
The baby was found this week and was in "proper care".
* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER
FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook