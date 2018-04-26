 

2 social workers fake death of day old baby, sell her for $3 600

2018-04-26 10:28
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two social workers in Ghana are reportedly being investigated after they allegedly faked the death of a day-old baby and sold her for $3 600.

According to GhanaWeb, the suspects - a probation officer and justice administration officer - admitted to selling the baby to a couple in the west African country.

They stole the baby from the mother who had sought assistance from the social welfare department in the Ashanti region after her boyfriend allegedly abandoned her during her pregnancy.

 A day after she gave birth at a private maternity home in Kumasi, the two reportedly took the baby from the unsuspecting mother on the pretext that she (the baby) needed top treatment for rashes on her body. They lied to the mother that they were taking her to another hospital.

They later returned with news that the baby had died.

'Proper care'

A BBC report said this was after the two had already sent the baby to a children’s home, from where she was later put up for sale.

“The two provided no evidence of the dead baby, but allegedly succeeded in manipulating the mother to stay with the probation officer for two months,” the report said.

They allegedly sold the baby on February 3 and shared the money, the report quoted police as saying.

The suspects were currently out on bail, while being investigated on charges of stealing a child and conspiracy to steal a child.

The baby was found this week and was in "proper care".

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    ghana  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Africa corruption probe: French tycoon brought before magistrates

2018-04-26 10:28

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Supra Mahumapelo: the end of the second coming?
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 25 2018-04-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 