2 social workers fake death of day old baby, sell her for $3 600

Two social workers in Ghana are reportedly being investigated after they allegedly faked the death of a day-old baby and sold her for $3 600.

According to GhanaWeb, the suspects - a probation officer and justice administration officer - admitted to selling the baby to a couple in the west African country.

They stole the baby from the mother who had sought assistance from the social welfare department in the Ashanti region after her boyfriend allegedly abandoned her during her pregnancy.

A day after she gave birth at a private maternity home in Kumasi, the two reportedly took the baby from the unsuspecting mother on the pretext that she (the baby) needed top treatment for rashes on her body. They lied to the mother that they were taking her to another hospital.

They later returned with news that the baby had died.

'Proper care'

A BBC report said this was after the two had already sent the baby to a children’s home, from where she was later put up for sale.

“The two provided no evidence of the dead baby, but allegedly succeeded in manipulating the mother to stay with the probation officer for two months,” the report said.

They allegedly sold the baby on February 3 and shared the money, the report quoted police as saying.

The suspects were currently out on bail, while being investigated on charges of stealing a child and conspiracy to steal a child.

The baby was found this week and was in "proper care".

