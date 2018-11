What To Read Next

A 2-year-old toddler reportedly died just outside the capital Windhoek in Namibia after he was bitten by a zebra cobra snake last week.

According to The Namibian, Deon Heunis de Wet died in a private hospital where he had been admitted.

Deon's father said that his son was bitten around 21:00 on Thursday last week when he was sleeping.

The report quoted Health Minister Bernard Haufiku, as saying that at least 300 people died of snake bites in Namibia every year.

New Era reported in January that a woman's life became a living nightmare when she had to have her left arm and leg amputated after being bitten twice by snakes.

The report said that Elizabeth Nghiwewelekwa’s body had turned black.

"No painkiller or injection relieves my pain anymore. This is hell on earth," she was quoted as saying at the time.

