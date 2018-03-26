 

23 killed when car hits party-goers in Mozambique

2018-03-26 08:29
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Mozambican media say 23 people were killed when a vehicle veered into a crowd attending a party in the capital of the southern African nation.

Radio Mocambique says the vehicle was traveling at high speed when it hit the crowd early Sunday in Maputo. The radio station describes it as an accident.

A senior police official Paulo Langa says the driver of the vehicle ignored a police order to stop just before hitting the party-goers beside a pedestrian bridge on a main road.

Radio Mocambique quotes Langa as saying the driver died.

An investigation is underway.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

Read more on:    mozambique  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

In Ivory Coast, 'drone academy' offers youth the chance to soar

2018-03-26 08:29

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Huge group gathers for Buchan as he prays for rain and saves gang leaders
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 24 2018-03-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 