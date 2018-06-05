 

3 female suicide bombers kill at least 6 in Niger attack

2018-06-05 14:14
A local official in Niger says three female suicide bombers have killed at least six people and wounded several others in an attack on a mosque in the country's southeast.

Elhadji Koura Boukar, a local councilor, says the women wearing explosive belts tried to enter the mosque in a southern area of Diffa during Ramadan prayers Monday evening. He says they had crossed into the country from Nigeria and residents in the area about 7km from the border alerted police.

The women then detonated their explosives outside the mosque.

Boukar says the death toll could rise given the serious injuries caused by the blast.

Niger contributes to the multinational force set up to fight Boko Haram in the region.

Read more on:    boko haram  |  niger  |  west africa

