 

30 dead in central Kenya bus crash

2017-12-31 12:08

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nairobi - Thirty people were killed and 16 injured early on Sunday morning in a head-on collision between a bus and a lorry on a road in central Kenya, police said.

"We have 30 dead," said Rift Valley traffic police chief Zero Arome of the 03:00 (00.00 GMT) accident close to Nakuru town. "All the bodies have been removed from the wreckage and injured people taken to hospital."

The accident occurred close to a notorious stretch on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway when a bus travelling from Busia, in western Kenya, collided with a truck coming from Nakuru. Police said the death toll for that stretch of road has now reached 100 this month alone.

Arome said the drivers of both vehicles were among the dead, as well as a three-year-old child, while the injured had been taken to a Nakuru hospital.

One survivor, speaking from his hospital bed, said he had been asleep at the back of the bus when the collision happened.

"All I heard was a loud bang and screams from all over," he said. "I was seated at the back and was helped out after some time because my legs were stuck. It is by the grace of God that I am alive. I saw many people dead and their bodies mutilated."

Official statistics show that around 3 000 people die annually in road accidents in Kenya.

Read more on:    kenya  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mali president names new PM after surprise govt resignation

2017-12-31 12:08

Inside News24

 
/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons

It's almost like the movie UP! , one man decided to take to the skies - in a deck chair.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

Top 10 global football transfers
New couples should only see each other twice a week
Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?
The grooming secrets of SA's male celebs
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday December 30 2017-12-30 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 