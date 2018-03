Lagos - Boko Haram Islamists who kidnapped more than 100 schoolgirls in Dapchi, northeast Nigeria, just over a month ago have returned the students to the town, two parents told AFP on Wednesday.

"The girls have been brought back. They were brought in nine vehicles and dropped outside the school at about 08:00 ," said Bashir Manzo, who heads a group set up to support parents whose children were abducted.