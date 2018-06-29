 

Africa 'is not about poverty, instability, disease, illiteracy, corruption'

2018-06-29 10:30

Betha Madhomu

File: AFP

File: AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nigerian poet and novelist Ben Okri once wrote: "There are three Africas. The one we see everyday. The one they write about. And the real magical Africa we don't see unfolding through all the difficulties of our time, like a quiet miracle."

These words from one of the foremost African authors in the post-modern and post-colonial traditions, definitely invoke a lot of questions, as one tries to figure out what exactly Africa is made up of.

Some see Africa as a dark continent… but is that what it really is?

Definitely a big NO, especially after hearing people like Professor Mugendi M'Rithaa, a lecturer at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), speak proudly about African inventions.

M'Rithaa recently spoke to News24 about some of Africa's greatest inventions, among them, the "first world-class" Kenyan running shoes that were created "based on the advice, skills and experiences of great Kenyan athletes".

They are called Enda Running shoes and were created by people in the east African country. Read more about the shoes here.

The African narrative

M'Rithaa said that Africa had great potential, but unfortunately, the media mostly portrayed it otherwise.

"Media sometimes has an agenda, where the way it looks at Africa is biased, and unfortunately us as Africans are not critical enough to interrogate and ask questions about some of the things that are written about our continent," said M'Rithaa.

He said that most of the time, the media portrayed Africa as a continent that could only be defined by poverty, instability, disease, illiteracy and corruption.

"Some people always want to write and hear certain things about Africa. For some reason, most people want to perpetuate this narrative about Africa where issues about poverty, instability, disease, illiteracy and corruption are constantly raised. They fail to go beyond that narrative," said M'Rithaa.

M'Rithaa said that it was unfortunate that most people living on the African continent also consumed, in a gullible manner, whatever appeared in the media.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

"All of us who know better must help create a more inspirational world and help people understand that Africa is as capable as the First World. Africa already has a lot of richness, which unfortunately is only seen in a very exploitative way that does not add value," he said.

M'Rithaa said that the time had come for the international word to view Africa as a powerful continent which was ready to work with world partners in a "collaborative way - to say, we have the resources, so if you want to work with us, don't exploit us".

He said, by 2050, Africa should be an equal player in the business word, "because we have the richness in terms of natural resources and of course human resources".

In this he echoed the words of Kenyan poet Binyavanga Wainaina, who in 2012 wrote in an article which was published by the Guardian and entitled "How not to write about Africa": "The booming continent is ripe for new partnerships, but with those who address us as equals not in aid bullet points."

Read more on:    africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egypt says it's killed 10 militants behind convoy bombing

2018-06-29 10:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Advocate Dali Mpofu defends Moyane at SARS inquiry
 

What the fluff prank goes viral

A game of ‘peek-a-boo’ with man’s best friend is taking over the internet in the latest viral craze!

 

Paws

Animal lover leaves €1 million to dog that saved his life
Keeping snakes 101
Canine competitors take to the waves in the World Dog Surfing Championships
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 27 2018-06-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 