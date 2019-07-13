 

Aid pledges to cyclone-ravaged Mozambique inadequate - UN chief

2019-07-13 15:14
Aid is loaded onto a World Food Programme (WFP) helicopter to be deliver to Ibo Island and Quissanga in northern Mozambique. (Emidio Josine, AFP)

Aid is loaded onto a World Food Programme (WFP) helicopter to be deliver to Ibo Island and Quissanga in northern Mozambique. (Emidio Josine, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said funds pledged to help Mozambique recover the devastation of two successive cyclones "is far below what is needed".

International donors last month pledged $1.2bn after the poor southern African country was battered by two powerful cyclones within weeks of each other.

But the UN estimated that $3.2bn is needed overall. Earlier, about $273m had been raised for the emergency response.

Guterres, who is touring Mozambique, said: "the funds mobilised both for emergency and for reconstruction is far below what is needed".

Cyclone Idai which struck in March, was the strongest storm on record to hit Mozambique.

It swept away homes, roads and bridges, leaving around 700 people dead and displaced 1.5 million others.

Six weeks later, Cyclone Kenneth hit the northern parts of the country, killing at least 41 people.

"The two severe cyclones that struck Mozambique are a consequence of global warming," Guterres said, adding Mozambique was victim of climate change yet "it contributes nothing to global warming".

"The international community has a moral responsibility to show solidarity with Mozambique," he said after talks with President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo.

On Friday Guterres is due to fly to Beira city which was the hardest hit by cyclone Idai. There he will visit displaced people housed in temporary shelters and meet the local authorities.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    mozambique  |  southern africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former Mozambique finance minister's extradition from SA halted

2019-07-13 12:52

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto stands at R420 000 with no Sunday winner 2019-07-14 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 