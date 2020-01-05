Al-Shabaab jihadists attack US-Kenya military base

Nairobi
– Jihadists from Somalia's Al-Shabaab group on Sunday attacked a military base
used by US and Kenyan forces in Kenya's coastal Lamu region, the army spokesperson
said.
The
strike on the base, known as Camp Simba in Manda Bay near the picturesque
tourist drawcard of Lamu Island, is the latest by the group in Kenya since
Nairobi sent troops across the border in 2011.
Kenya's
army spokesperson Colonel Paul Njuguna said in a statement that at 05:30, "an
attempt was made to breach security at Manda Air Strip". "The
attempted breach was successfully repulsed. Four terrorists bodies have so far
been found. The airstrip is safe. Arising from the unsuccessful breach, a fire
broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip."
He
said the fire had been brought under control "and standard security
procedures are now ongoing".
The
US military command for Africa, AFRICOM, confirmed there had been an attack in
a brief statement.
Attack
part of campaign
"U.S.
Africa Command acknowledges there was an attack at Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya
and is monitoring the situation. Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the
incident. As facts and details emerge, we will provide an update."
Lamu
County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said the assailants "have been
repulsed".
"We
are not sure if there are still remnants within," he said.
Al-Shabaab
claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying it had
"successfully stormed the heavily fortified military base and have now
taken effective control of part of the base".
The
group said there had been both Kenyan and American casualties, but this could
not be immediately verified.
Al-Shabaab
said the attack was part of its "Al-Quds (Jerusalem) shall never be
Judaized" campaign – a term it first used during an attack on the upscale
Dusit hotel complex in Nairobi in January last year that left 21 people dead.
Resilient
Shabaab
The
Somali jihadists have staged several large-scale attacks inside Kenya, in
retaliation for Nairobi sending troops into Somalia as well as to target
foreign interests.
Despite
years of costly efforts to fight Al-Shabaab, the group on December 28 managed to
detonate a vehicle packed with explosives in Mogadishu, killing 81 people.
The
spate of attacks highlights the group's resilience and capacity to inflict mass
casualties at home and in the region, despite losing control of major urban
areas in Somalia.
The
Lamu region, close to the Somali border, has been plagued by attacks from
Al-Shabaab, with frequent strikes along the frontier notably targeting security
forces with roadside bombs.
In
a November report, a UN panel of experts on Somalia noted an "unprecedented
number" of homemade bombs and other attacks across the Kenya-Somalia
border in June and July last year.
On
Thursday at least three people were killed when suspected Shabaab gunmen
ambushed a bus travelling in the area.
According
to the Institute for Security Studies, the United States has 34 known military
bases in Africa, from where it conducts "drone operations, training,
military exercises, direct action and humanitarian activities".
US
military strikes in Somalia surged after President Donald Trump declared the
south of the country an "area of active hostilities".
In
an April statement, US military command for Africa, AFRICOM, said it had killed
more than 800 people in 110 strikes in Somalia since April 2017.