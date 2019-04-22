 

5 billionaires arrested as part of Algeria's anti-corruption drive

2019-04-22 20:55
People hold flad as they take part in a demonstration demanding a change to Algeria's whole political system in the French capital Paris. (Jacques Demarthon, AFP)

People hold flad as they take part in a demonstration demanding a change to Algeria's whole political system in the French capital Paris. (Jacques Demarthon, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Algerian authorities have arrested five billionaires as part of an anti-graft investigation, State TV reported.

Issad Rebrab, the founder and CEO of Cevital, Algeria’s biggest privately held company, was arrested on Monday alongside four brothers from the Kouninef family.   

Reda, Abdelkader, Karim and Tarek Kouninef are believed to be part of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's inner circle while Rebrab, owner of the critical Liberte newspaper, opposed the president's 2014  reelection.  

Rebrab however denied the arrest in a tweet shortly after the announcement was made, saying he voluntarily answered the police’s call to give evidence on a case involving industrial equipment authorities had seized from him in June 2018.

190403094806880

The move came after Algeria's army chief, Lieutenant General Gaid Salah, announced last week that members of the ruling elite in the major oil and natural gas-producing country, would be prosecuted for corruption.

An Algerian court has already summoned former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia and current Finance Minister Mohamed Loukal, two close associates of Bouteflika, in a investigation into suspected misuse of public money, state TV said on Saturday.

Authorities also arrested prominent businessman Ali Haddad in early April. 

One of the country's richest men, Haddad was caught trying to cross into neighbouring Tunisia with large sums of money. 

Bouteflika stepped down two weeks ago after 20 years in power, bowing to pressure from the army and weeks of demonstrations by mainly younger Algerians seeking change.

Demonstrators in the North African country want a new generation of leaders to replace a ruling elite seen by many ordinary Algerians as out of touch and unable to jump-start a faltering economy hampered by cronyism.

Bouteflika has been replaced by Abdelkader Bensalah, head of the upper house of parliament, as interim president for 90 days until a presidential election is held on July 4.

Hundreds of thousands protested on Friday to demand the resignation of Bensalah, the ninth consecutive week of demonstrations. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    algeria
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egypt votes for a final day on extending el-Sissi's rule

2019-04-22 13:30

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two players to split R350 000 prize 2019-04-22 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 