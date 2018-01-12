 

Are we also a 'shithole'? Botswana asks US

2018-01-12 16:17

Jan Gerber

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Botswana on Friday summoned the American Ambassador to "express its displeasure" on US President Donald Trump's "irresponsible, reprehensible and racist" reference to African countries as "shithole countries".

In a statement, the southern African country demanded clarity on whether it was also regarded as 'shithole' country. 

"The Botswana government has also enquired from the US government through the Ambassador, to clarify if Botswana is regarded as a 'shithole' country given that there are Botswana nationals residing in the US, and also that some of Batswana may wish to visit the US," read the statement from Botswana's ministry of international affairs & cooperation.

See the statement below

"The government of Botswana is wondering why President Trump, must use this descriptor and derogatory word, when talking about countries with whom the US has had cordial and mutually beneficial bilateral relations for so many years."

The statement said that Botswana had accepted US citizens within her borders over the years and continued to host US guests and senior government officials, including a congressional delegation that was set to visit the country at the end of this month.

"That is why we view the utterances by the current American president as highly irresponsible, reprehensible and racist."

Botswana called on the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union (AU) and "all other progressive nations across the world" to strongly condemn Trump's remarks.

Trump made the remark on Thursday after two American legislators briefed him on a bipartisan immigration bill, which Trump rejected. He questioned why America must accept immigrants from "shithole countries" like Haiti and Africa. He would prefer Norwegian immigrants.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  botswana  |  us  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nigerian herdsmen crisis: what's at stake?

2018-01-12 16:17

Inside News24

 
/News
Aquifer water won't be ready a week from now, but it also won't take a year - expert
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, January 12 2018-01-12 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 