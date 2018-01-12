Are we also a 'shithole'? Botswana asks US

Cape Town – Botswana on Friday summoned the American Ambassador to "express its displeasure" on US President Donald Trump's "irresponsible, reprehensible and racist" reference to African countries as "shithole countries".

In a statement, the southern African country demanded clarity on whether it was also regarded as 'shithole' country.

"The Botswana government has also enquired from the US government through the Ambassador, to clarify if Botswana is regarded as a 'shithole' country given that there are Botswana nationals residing in the US, and also that some of Batswana may wish to visit the US," read the statement from Botswana's ministry of international affairs & cooperation.

See the statement below

"The government of Botswana is wondering why President Trump, must use this descriptor and derogatory word, when talking about countries with whom the US has had cordial and mutually beneficial bilateral relations for so many years."



The statement said that Botswana had accepted US citizens within her borders over the years and continued to host US guests and senior government officials, including a congressional delegation that was set to visit the country at the end of this month.



"That is why we view the utterances by the current American president as highly irresponsible, reprehensible and racist."

Botswana called on the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union (AU) and "all other progressive nations across the world" to strongly condemn Trump's remarks.



Trump made the remark on Thursday after two American legislators briefed him on a bipartisan immigration bill, which Trump rejected. He questioned why America must accept immigrants from "shithole countries" like Haiti and Africa. He would prefer Norwegian immigrants.

