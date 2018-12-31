 

As DRC counts votes in presidential poll, internet is cut

2018-12-31 18:00
Picture: AFP

Picture: AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

As votes are counted Monday in the Democratic Republic of Congo's long-delayed presidential election, the internet was cut across the vast central African country, apparently to prevent social media speculation about the results.

The official results are to be announced on January 15, although preliminary results are expected within a week.

The ballot counting and compiling is taking place after an election day beset by problems but in which many Congolese showed a calm determination to register their votes.

Election observers reported multiple difficulties in voting for a successor to President Joseph Kabila, who is stepping down after 17 years in power. The election had been delayed since late 2016, prompting the opposition to charge that Kabila was trying to stay on past his mandate.

The election is hoped to enable the country's first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence from Belgium in 1960.

Life resumed to normal in Kinshasa, the capital, after voting day in which electoral officials rushed voting lists to polling stations across the city. Many polls stayed open in the night to allow those waiting in line to cast their ballots. At least one Kinshasa polling station, only managed to open after the official closing time.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.

Among some 21 candidates, top opposition leaders Martin Fayulu and Felix Tshisekedi are challenging Kabila's preferred successor, former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, who is under European Union sanctions for a crackdown on people protesting delays to the election.

In Kinshasa, an opposition stronghold, many voters reported trouble finding their names on the voting lists. Nearly 50 Kinshasa polling centers were idle for hours because lists of registered voters had not been delivered, electoral commission chief Corneille Nangaa told The Associated Press.

At stake is a country rich in minerals including those crucial to the world's smartphones and electric cars, and yet DRC remains desperately underdeveloped with widespread corruption and insecurity.

Election unrest had been feared after a last-minute decision to bar an estimated 1 million people from voting because of a deadly Ebola virus outbreak in the east. The decision was widely criticized as threatening the credibility of the election and putting health workers in danger as people protest.

Citing the current Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC, the Kabila government postponed voting in the Ebola-affected cities of Beni and Butembo until March, long after Congo's new leader is inaugurated in January, effectively cancelling the votes from those two cities, centers of opposition support.

But the people of Beni were determined to vote. On Sunday, well over 10 000 people lined up in Beni to stage their own election, vowing to deliver the results to the electoral commission. People cast paper ballots and sang in Swahili, "Voting is our right and nobody can stop us".

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tunisia coastguard rescues 45 migrants

2018-12-31 18:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
Footage shows OR Tambo Airport security 'accepting' cash bribe
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 10:31 AM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 10:29 AM
Road name: Kloof Nek Road

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 29 December Lottery draw 2018-12-29 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 