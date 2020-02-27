 

At least 24 babies, pregnant teens freed from Nigeria 'baby factory'

2020-02-27 19:41

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nigerian police have rescued 24 babies and four expectant mothers from an illegal maternity home in the southern oil city of Port Harcourt, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"In a covert operation on Tuesday, our men burst a child trafficking syndicate at Woji in Port Harcourt where 24 babies between the ages of one and two, and four pregnant teenagers were rescued," Nnamdi Omoni told AFP.

He said the victims were looking "frail and malnourished" and had been hospitalised while investigations were ongoing to find those responsible for the facility.

Police raids on illegal maternity units - dubbed "baby factories" - have been relatively common in Nigeria, especially in the south.

The "factories" are usually small facilities parading as private medical clinics that house pregnant women and offer their babies for sale. In some cases, young women have allegedly been held against their will and raped, with their newborns sold on the black market.

But security services say many cases have seen unmarried women with unplanned pregnancies arrive voluntarily or through persuasion.

Baby boys are typically sold for 500 000 naira ($1 400) while girls fetch 300 000 naira, police have said in previous cases.

Oil-rich Nigeria boasts one of Africa's largest economies, but it has more people living in extreme poverty than any other nation in the world.

Read more on:    nigeria  |  west africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Malawi passes medical cannabis legislation

2020-02-27 19:41

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Zondo commission to hear law enforcement-related testimony
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Brackenfell 20:11 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 15:31 PM
Road name: Metro Rail

More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players just got richer 2020-02-26 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 