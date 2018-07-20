 

Beauty queen, 24, sentenced to death for 'slashing' boyfriend to death

2018-07-20 12:06
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Kenyan court has sentenced a 24-year-old beauty queen to death for murdering her boyfriend by stabbing him 25 times, drawing criticism from rights groups who called the punishment "inhumane".

Ruth Kamande, who won a prison beauty pageant while awaiting trial, slashed her partner Farid Mohammed, 24, to death in 2015 and was convicted in May.

"I want young people to know that it is not cool to kill your boyfriend or girlfriend even where you feel disappointed or frustrated - don't do it," said High Court judge Jessie Lesiit passing sentence on Thursday.

"Instead, it is cool to walk away and thereafter to forgive."

The judge accused Kamande of "manipulative" behaviour that included accessing the victim's mobile phone as well as showing no remorse for the vicious attack which left "blood all over" the crime scene.

"I think passing any other sentence than the one prescribed (death) would turn the accused into a hero," said Lesiit.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Rights group Amnesty International called the sentence "cruel, inhumane and outdated".

"This sentence is a blow to Kenya's progressive record in commuting death sentences to terms of imprisonment," said Amnesty director Irungu Houghton.

The victim's family insisted the sentence matched the crime.

"We're glad that this day came and his grandparents, his sister were actually in court today when this verdict was given," the victim's tearful aunt Emmah Wanjiku told reporters after the sentencing.

"He had just started his job when his life was cut short."

Kamande's lawyer Joyner Okonjo said she would appeal the sentence.

Kenya has an effective ban on carrying out death sentences and no death row prisoner has been executed since 1987.

The country's Supreme Court ruled in December 2017 that the mandatory death sentence for murder and armed robbery was unconstitutional, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

The death sentence remains on the statute books however.

Read more on:    kenya  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

South Sudan power-sharing deal delayed over differences

2018-07-20 12:06

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Mmusi Maimane is a 'natural black fool' - Deputy Minister of Police
 

How your dog can tell what you’re feeling

Researchers have found a specific area in a dog’s brain that recognises human faces – a finding that may help to explain why dogs are so sensitive to human social cues.

 

Paws

Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday July 18 2018-07-18 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 