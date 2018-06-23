Blast as Zimbabwe president campaigns; Mnangagwa not hurt

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa survived a blast at a ruling Zanu-PF party rally on Saturday, his spokesperson said, adding that he had been taken to safety after the incident.

Zimbabwe state media say an explosion has rocked a stadium where Mnangagwa was addressing a campaign rally. The Zimbabwe Herald reports that the president is not hurt and has been evacuated from the scene.

A presidential spokesperson tells the newspaper that Mnangagwa is now at a state house in the city of Bulawayo, where he had been speaking ahead of next month's election.

Spokesperson George Charamba says investigations are under way and points out that there have been "multiple attempts" on Mnangagwa's life over the years.

Mnangagwa took power in November after longtime leader Robert Mugabe stepped down under military pressure.

The July 30 vote is the first without Mugabe since independence in 1980.