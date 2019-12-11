 

Botswana's Khama hits out over corruption allegations

2019-12-11 19:35
Ian Khama (Picture: AFP)

Ian Khama (Picture: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Botswana's former president Ian Khama has hit back against corruption allegations, vowing to sue a lead investigator for defamation after he accused the ex-leader of syphoning-off billions in state funds.

After a decade in power, Khama, 66, dramatically resigned from the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in May - which has held power since 1966 - and backed a small splinter party, shaking up the politics of one of Africa's most stable democracies.

He has renounced his hand-picked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi and accused his former deputy of autocracy in a deepening conflict between the two men.

Just before an October 23 election won by Masisi's party, an anti-corruption official accused Khama and several close associates of embezzling 100 billion pula (8 billion euros).

Investigator Jako Hubona, with the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime - an intelligence unit that probes state graft - accused Khama, former intelligence chief Isaac Kgosi and another senior intelligence officer, Weleminah Maswabi, of transferring some of the funds to HSBC Bank in Hong Kong and leading South African banks.

The rest was pumped into offshore accounts as well as South African bank accounts, he claimed in an affidavit deposed in a recent high profile court case against Maswabi.

So far, only Maswabi has been charged and is facing three counts of financing terrorism, possession of unexplained property and false declaration for passport.

She has since been granted bail and will make a court appearance in February next year.

No charges against Khama have been filed in the court.

Addressing a media briefing on Monday, Khama said the allegations made were false and "deliberately and maliciously fabricated" to tarnish his name.

"There is no doubt that the serious allegations by Hubona and his co-conspirators amount to criminal conduct and are extremely defamatory," Khama said.

"I have no offshore accounts and have maintained none during my Presidency," he said. "Neither have I ever received any money from any unlawfully created Bank of Botswana account, or offshore account or any other account."

The accusations are surfacing as Botswana's largest opposition has filed a legal challenge against the outcome of last month's parliamentary polls, which were overwhelmingly won by the ruling party.

The Botswana Patriotic Front, endorsed by Khama, got three seats in the poll

Read more on:    ian khama  |  botswana  |  southern africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Between life and death': Rescued migrants recall Libya 'hell'

2019-12-11 18:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | There has been a measure of sabotage involved in Eskom's load shedding crisis - Ramaphosa
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Oudtshoorn 19:48 PM
Road name: N12

Kommetjie 19:18 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Wednesday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results 12 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 