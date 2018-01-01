 

Chad's Deby sets delayed elections for 2018

2018-01-01 14:30
Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno (Bertrand Guay, AFP)

Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno (Bertrand Guay, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

N'Djamena - The President of Chad, Idriss Deby, on Sunday said general elections, scheduled for 2015 but much postponed, would be held in 2018.

"I am happy to announce, on the cusp of the New Year, that legislative elections will be organised in 2018," Deby said in a televised address, urging all politicians to show responsibility and patriotism in the run-up to the poll.

The country's parliament was due to be dissolved on June 21, 2015, but the constitutional court extended its term.

Deby, who took office in 1990 and won a contested fifth term in April 2016, delayed polls still further last February.

The opposition derided his comments that the country did not have the financial means to hold polls before 2019 and have dubbed the current parliament illegitimate.

On Sunday, he declared that "this major electoral event is awaited by Chad's entire political class" and would be a source of "great political fervour".

Deby also announced the creation of an "inclusive national forum" in the oil-producing nation to bring together political organisations to examine in detail "different approaches to (political) reform.

"We have to pay close attention to peace and security, which are primordial conditions for progress," said Deby, warning the country it must not drop its guard in "the fight against terrorism."

Chad is an ally of the West in sub-Saharan Africa in tackling Islamist radicalism. But a prolonged slump in oil prices has taken a heavy toll on the country's economy in recent years.

Read more on:    chad  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Female suicide bomber kills one, wounds 28 in Cameroon

50 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons

It's almost like the movie UP! , one man decided to take to the skies - in a deck chair.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

Top 10 global football transfers
New couples should only see each other twice a week
Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?
The grooming secrets of SA's male celebs
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 14:54 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Strandfontein 14:25 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday December 30 2017-12-30 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 