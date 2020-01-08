 

Child found dead at Paris airport in undercarriage of plane from Ivory Coast: source

2020-01-08 14:06
A boeing 777 from Airfrance Cargo arrives at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, near Paris. (Martin Bureau / AFP)

A boeing 777 from Airfrance Cargo arrives at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, near Paris. (Martin Bureau / AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A child aged around 10 was found dead Wednesday at a Paris airport in the undercarriage of a plane that had come from the Ivory Coast city of Abidjan, a source close to the inquiry said.

The Air France Boeing 777 had taken off from Abidjan on Tuesday evening and landed at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport in the early morning.

Air France said in a statement a "clandestine passenger" had died, without giving the age of the person.

"Aside from the human drama, this shows a major failing of security at Abidjan airport," an Ivorian security source told AFP, asking how a 10-year-old child could access an aircraft and if the child was helped.

Over recent years, several clandestine passengers, notably adolescents from Africa, have been found frozen to death or crushed in the undercarriage of planes.



Read more on:    boeing  |  paris  |  ivory coast
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Four killed in car bombing near Somalia parliament

2020-01-08 13:59

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Leader of the pack: Top matriculant Madelein Dippenaar amped for BSc
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strandfontein 15:16 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive Eastbound

Eastbound
Cape Town 15:16 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Tuesday's results 2020-01-07 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 