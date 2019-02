A staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sits on electoral materials while using her mobile phone at a local office in Port Harcourt, Southern Nigeria. (AFP)

A civic group monitoring Nigeria's now-delayed election says the last-minute decision to postpone the vote a week until February 23 "has created needless tension and confusion in the country."

The Situation Room statement expressed shock and disappointment after assurances by the electoral commission that "everything was ready." It said the delay casts a "cloud of doubt" on the body's credibility and competence.

It called on political parties to avoid incitement and misinformation and called on the electoral commission to explain how Nigeria will pay for the costly election delay.

The commission in its early-morning statement cited unspecified "challenges" and said it would give more details Saturday afternoon.

