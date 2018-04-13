 

Clashes as Swaziland marks 50 years of independence

2018-04-13 21:00
King Mswati III (AFP)

King Mswati III (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police fired rubber bullets at protesters in Swaziland on Friday while they marched against worsening living conditions and the cost of celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the absolute monarchy.

More than 2 000 people took to the streets to take part in a rare demonstration organised by Trade Union Congress of Swaziland (TUCOSWA) in the administrative capital Mbabane.

One protester was injured in the thigh when police fired rubber bullets at the crowd angered by celebrations marking independence from Britain in 1968 that coincide with the birthday of King Mswati III.

Police tussled with protesters, some of whom burnt tyres and blocked roads, as they made their way to the prime minister's office to deliver a petition.

Some marchers attempted to tear down the gates at the PM's office and force their way inside but were blocked by police.

Regional media have claimed that Swaziland's government had purchased a fleet of luxury BMWs for the occasion, something that officials have denied.

The Times of Swaziland daily reported that chief justice Bheki Maphalala had instructed judges to contribute at least $165 each to the festivities.

"Our hospitals have run out of medicine. Of course, ordinary citizens can't afford to go to Asia or Europe to get proper medical care," said TUCOSWA official Muzi Mhlanga.

"Authorities have instructed the pensions fund and the provident fund to contribute millions of our hard-earned money to fund the celebrations."

TUCOSWA said that civil servants would receive no pay hike to meet the increasing cost of living while senior ministers received increases of almost one third.

Friday's march was significant for Swaziland where dissent is stifled and mass protests are rare.

King Mswati III took the throne of the tiny southern African kingdom in April 1986 and has ruled for more than 31 years.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    tucoswa  |  king mswati iii  |  swaziland  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nearly 30 dead in northern Nigeria gang violence

15 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Mam' Winnie makes her final journey to her Orlando West home ahead of her funeral
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, April 13 8 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 