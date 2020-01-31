 

Coronavirus: Botswana registers its first suspected case

2020-01-31 20:35

Azarrah Karrim

Passengers who just arrived on a train from Wuhan, China are screened for coronavirus in Beijing. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Passengers who just arrived on a train from Wuhan, China are screened for coronavirus in Beijing. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Botswana registered its first suspected case of the coronavirus on Thursday, according to the country's Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The case was registered at Gaborone's Sir Seretse Khama International Airport.

A passenger travelling from China had arrived at the airport on an Ethiopian Airways flight.

"The suspected case is still being investigated," the ministry said.

It advised travellers to take precautions, such as practising good hygiene, getting medical help should they experience symptoms of the virus, and making sure they were screened at points of entry for early diagnoses.

"The ministry continues to monitor the situation closely in consultation with the World Health Organisation and will keep the public updated."

Read more on:    botswana  |  health  |  coronavirus
