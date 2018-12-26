 

DRC further delays Dec 30 poll in two conflict zones

2018-12-26 14:50
Democratic Republic of Congo (iStock)

Democratic Republic of Congo (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday announced that key elections due to take place nationwide on December 30 would be postponed to March in two regions troubled by violence.

But those delays will not affect the timetable for the presidential ballot, which is being held alongside legislative and provincial elections, the national election commission CENI said.

Already postponed three times, the elections are due to bring the curtain down on the era of President Joseph Kabila, in charge of the vast mineral-rich country for nearly 18 turbulent years.

"The elections in the Beni region and the cities of Beni and Butembo in North Kivu province as well as Yumbi in the (southwest) Mai-Ndombe province initially scheduled for December 30 will now be held in March," CENI said.

The final results of the presidential vote will be published on January 15, and the next president will be sworn in on January 18, CENI said.

It did not explain how this outcome would dovetail with the vote in the troubled regions, which presumably would take place around two months after the presidential inauguration.

A total of 1 256 117 registered voters in the troubled regions, out of a nationwide electoral roll of 44 million, are affected by the delay.

The elections were due to have been held on December 23, climaxing a long period of blood-stained turbulence.

But CENI ordered a week-long postponement, blaming a warehouse fire that destroyed voting machines and ballot papers earmarked for Kinshasa.

 Unstable 

The Democratic Republic of Congo, the second biggest country in Africa, has a long history of political turmoil and violence.

It has never had a peaceful transfer of power since it gained independence from Belgium in 1960.

In 1996-1997 and 1998-2003 it became the theatre of two wars that left millions of dead and homeless and sucked in countries from around central and southern Africa.

Smaller conflicts are unfolding in the east, where swathes of the countryside are in the grip of brutal militias.

The CENI statement pointed in particular to parts of North Kivu province, affected by "a terrorist threat" and "a dangerous, ongoing epidemic of Ebola virus" in the areas of Beni and Butembo.

Since 2014, hundreds of civilians have been killed in attacks attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a shadowy Islamist-rooted group that arose in western Uganda in 1995.

 Ebola fears 

Since August 1 354 people have died in an outbreak of Ebola, whose epicentre is the Beni region, according to official figures.

"Elections cause major movements of voters to polling sites, causing the people to gather and mix, which increases the risk of spreading the disease and providing an opportunity for terrorist attacks, " CENI said.

At the other end of the country, in the southwestern province of Mai-Ndombe province, "deadly incidents" occurred in the territory of Yumbi on the night of December 14-15, it disclosed.

The violence "led to massive displacement of people, the destruction of all electoral equipment and document, (and) the ransacking of CENI warehouses and sites," it said.

 Election woes 

Kabila took office in 2001 at the age of just 29 after succeeding his assassinated father, Laurent-Desire.

His long spell has been sharply criticised by rights and anti-corruption watchdogs, and his final years marked by protests that were bloodily quelled.

He was due to step down at the end of 2016 after reaching the end of his constitution-limited two terms in office.

But he stayed on, invoking a caretaker clause in the constitution that enables a president to stay in office until a successor is elected.

The elections were postponed until the end of 2017 under a deal brokered by the powerful Catholic church - and then again until 2018, when Kabila eventually confirmed he would not run again.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    drc  |  central africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Algeria sentences journalist to year in jail over demo

46 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Putting to victory - Soweto's young golfers thrive against the odds
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 14:17 PM
Road name: Main Road

Malmesbury 07:05 AM
Road name: N7

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, December 25 2018-12-25 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 