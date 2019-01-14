 

DRC runner-up Fayulu says country's ruling party is desperate

2019-01-14 05:58
Martin Fayulu (AFP)

Martin Fayulu (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Democratic republic of Congo's presidential runner-up Martin Fayulu, who is challenging his election loss in court, says the government deployed armed soldiers around his headquarters because of the ruling party's "desperation."

Fayulu is legally challenging his defeat, saying that he won 61 percent of the vote, citing figures compiled by the Catholic Church's 40 000 election observers across the vast Central African country. Those figures say that election winner Felix Tshieskedi only received 18% of the vote.

As Fayulu was preparing to file his legal challenge at the constitutional court on Saturday, the Republican Guard surrounded his offices, dispersed supporters from the premises and briefly entered the property, according to witnesses.

Fayulu spoke to the press Sunday after attending mass at the Philadelphie missionary center in Kinshasa and was asked about the incident with the Republican Guard.

"I'm attributing this to desperation. But we have faith," said Fayulu. "Our faith is intact, unshakeable, because the people have decided, and the wishes of the people will come true."

Tshisekedi was expected to attend a service in the same church later Sunday but he cancelled for "security reasons," according to a church press officer. Several journalists were waiting for him as Tshisekedi has made no public appearances since the announcements by Fayulu and the Catholic Church that the figures giving him victory are not accurate.

"Felix Tsishekedi spoke the day the results were announced. At this stage he has nothing to add," said press officer Lydie Omenga on Sunday. "He has already started work and now waits for the results to be confirmed. We are serene and we let the process follow its course. He will speak at his inauguration."

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    martin fayulu  |  felix tshisekedi  |  drc  |  drc 2018 elections  |  central africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zim unions to strike as fuel prices more than double

2019-01-14 06:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Schweizer-Reneke calm, but on tenterhooks after segregation of black, white pupils
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday 12 January Lottery draw 2019-01-12 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 