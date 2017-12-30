 

Egypt court jails ousted president over insulting judiciary

2017-12-30 18:33
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cairo - An Egyptian court has convicted former Islamist President Mohammed Morsi and 18 others over insulting the judiciary, sentencing them to three years in prison.

Among defendants in the case are prominent rights activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah and political analyst Amr Hamzawy, both of whom were fined $1 688. Abdel-Fattah is serving a five-year sentence for taking part in an illegal protest in 2013. Hamzawy lives in exile.

Saturday's verdict can be appealed.

Morsi, Egypt's first freely elected president, was ousted by the military in 2013 following mass protests against his one-year divisive rule. He has since faced trial on a host of charges, including espionage and conspiring with foreign groups.

Egypt has since 2013 cracked down on Islamists, jailing thousands of them as well as secular and liberal activists.

Read more on:    egypt  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Videos show Egypt's church gunman calmly walking away

2017-12-30 18:33

Inside News24

 
/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

Top 10 global football transfers

Here is a list of the all-time top 10 global transfers (in euros)

 
 

You won't want to miss...

New couples should only see each other twice a week
Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?
The grooming secrets of SA's male celebs
WATCH: 26 days of the LOVE Advent Calendar from Ashley Graham to Ciara
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 08:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday December 30 2017-12-30 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 