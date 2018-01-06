 

Egypt detains 4 people after hot air balloon crash

2018-01-06 16:34
Cairo - Egyptian prosecutors have ordered the detention of four people over a hot air balloon crash that killed one tourist and wounded at least a dozen others.

Saturday's decision includes the balloon's pilot, the director of the airport from which it took off and two officials from the balloon-owning company. They were detained for four days pending an investigation.

Also read: Hot air balloon crash: One South African dead, two injured in Egypt

The incident occurred Friday when strong winds forced the balloon, carrying 20 tourists, off course above the southern city of Luxor. Egypt's Civil Aviation Ministry said other balloons carrying over 400 tourists had taken off and landed safely on Friday.

Balloon flights were resumed on Saturday.

Luxor has a history of hot air balloon crashes. The deadliest was in 2013 when at least 19 foreign tourists were killed when theirs caught fire.

Read more on:    egypt  |  north africa

