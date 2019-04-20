 

Egypt vote on referendum extending el-Sissi's rule to 2030

2019-04-20 09:14
People walk past a banner supporting proposed amendments to the Egyptian constitution with a poster of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in Cairo, Egypt. (Amr Nabil, AP)

People walk past a banner supporting proposed amendments to the Egyptian constitution with a poster of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in Cairo, Egypt. (Amr Nabil, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Egyptians were being asked on Saturday to vote on constitutional amendments that would allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in power until 2030.

The three-day voting period for the nationwide referendum starts at 09:00 (07:00 GMT) on Saturday on proposed changes that would also further enshrine the military's role in politics.

Parliament, packed with el-Sissi supporters, overwhelmingly approved the amendments on Tuesday.

The proposed changes are seen by critics as another step back toward authoritarianism. The referendum comes eight years after a pro-democracy uprising ended autocrat Hosni Mubarak's three-decade rule, and nearly six years after el-Sissi led a popular military overthrow of the country's first freely elected but divisive Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi.

The vote comes as authorities waged an unprecedented crackdown on dissent in recent years, arresting thousands of people - mostly Islamists but also prominent secular activists - and rolling back freedoms won in 2011.

Two international rights groups, Human Rights Watch and the International Commission of Jurists, on Saturday urged the Egyptian government to withdraw the amendments.

Human Rights Watch said the amendments consolidate authoritarian rule. It argued that a free and fair vote would be impossible in what the group described as a relentless crackdown on fundamental freedoms.

The Civil Democratic Movement, a coalition of liberal and left-leaning parties, has urged people to participate in the referendum by voting "No".

The coalition said it used social media to spread its message, noting that it was banned from hanging banners in the streets to call on voters to reject the amendments.

The amendments extend a president's term in office from four to six years and allow for a maximum of two terms. But they also include an article specific to el-Sissi that extends his current second four-year term to six years and allows him to run for another six-year term in 2024 - potentially extending his rule until 2030.

El-Sissi was elected president in 2014, and re-elected last year after all potentially serious challengers were either jailed or pressured to exit the race.

The amendments declare the military the "guardian and protector" of the Egyptian state, democracy and the constitution, while also granting military courts wider jurisdiction in trying civilians.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

 FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    abdel fattah al-sissi  |  egypt  |  north africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bring 'criminal Bashir' to justice, say Darfur victims

2019-04-19 15:33

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
It's a good Friday for tonight's Daily Lotto jackpot winner 2019-04-19 22:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 