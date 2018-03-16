Emirates airhostess who fell from plane dies… she 'had injuries all over her face' - report

Kampala – An Emirates Arline hostess, who fell from the emergency door of a
parked aeroplane at Entebbe airport in Uganda, has reportedly died.
The woman had been rushed to Kisibu hospital from the airport after falling
from the doorway on Wednesday.
Reports said that the flight attendant was preparing the flight for boarding
when the incident happened.
According to BBC on Friday, the woman, whose nationality has not been revealed,
died soon after arrival at the hospital.
The
report quoted the hospital's spokesperson Edward Zabonna as saying that the crew
member had injuries "all over her face and knees".
He said
that she had been "unconscious but alive" when she arrived at the
hospital on Wednesday evening but died soon after.
The
Ugandan civil aviation said investigations were under way.