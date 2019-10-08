 

Ethiopian Airlines jet makes emergency landing in Dakar: official

2019-10-08 19:40
An Ethiopian Airlines passenger plane.

An Ethiopian Airlines passenger plane. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An Ethiopian Airlines jet made an emergency landing in Dakar with one of its engines on fire, though all 90 passengers and crew were unharmed, airport and airline officials said.

The Boeing 767 aircraft had just taken off from Dakar airport en route to Addis Ababa when the pilot asked to return and make an emergency landing, Tidiane Tamba, a spokesperson for the Senegal airport told AFP.

Ethiopian Airlines confirmed one of its jets had suffered a "mechanical problem" and had safely returned to its point of departure, without giving more details on the cause.

The airline said all those onboard were safe.

The Dakar incident came after an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX crashed in March shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people onboard

Read more on:    boeing  |  ethiopia  |  airplane
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Striking Zimbabwe doctors defy order to resume work

2019-10-07 21:17

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Duduzane Zuma back in the hot seat at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 19:13 PM
Road name: Mew Way

Cape Town 15:50 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
No blue Monday for one Daily Lotto player 2019-10-07 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 