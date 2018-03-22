EXPLAINER: Africa's free trade dream

Kigali - Africans don't do much business with each
other. Only 16% of the trade in the continent is with itself, the rest is with
the outside.
See, for instance, transport. Sometimes flying
to a neighbouring country involves a detour to Europe, and many roads and
railways are pretty bad too.
When the roads do work, border crossings can be
slow, and there are tales of trucks taking a day or more to get through these
due to red tape.
Also, getting visas to travel to neighbouring
countries can be like pulling teeth because of bureaucracy and often also
because of corrupt officials.
On Wednesday leaders of African Union member
states signed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement at an
extraordinary summit in Kigali, in a hope to fix these problems.
Heads of government agreed on the principle in
2012, and negotiations started in 2015.
The signing of the agreement – 44 out of the 55
AU member states signed, with big ones like South Africa and Nigeria holding
out for more consultations in their respective countries – marks the first
stage in the implementation, which could take another decade. Small print
doesn’t sort itself out overnight.
African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki
Mahamat this week said the AfCFTA carried strong political symbolism of "Africa
taking charge of itself".
President Cyril Ramaphosa said this week’s
summit was a “historic moment which was dreamt of by the founding fathers of
the AU”.
Africa will be a country of sorts
The AfCFTA promises to bring together a market
of 1.2 billion people, the population on the entire continent, with a combined
gross domestic product of more than $2 trillion.
Traders won’t pay tariffs on 90% of
goods, while 10% of “sensitive items” will be phased in later.
People will be allowed to move across borders
without having to apply for visas, something which already happens in most
regions. In East Africa and West Africa, for instance, only a national identity
card is needed to travel.
There could even be a single currency one day.
This could take a while, however, as only 27
countries signed the Protocol on the Free Movement of People. Terrorism and
xenophobia are hurdles, but countries like Rwanda already offer visas on
arrival, while Ghana already offers free entry to African citizens.
With the rise of virtual currencies like
Bitcoin, especially in countries with currency problems like Zimbabwe,
businesspeople gathering at a business forum as part of the free trade summit
in Kigali on Tuesday, said this kind of single currency could happen sooner
than a real, paper currency.
It will be good for women traders
The AfCFTA is one of the flagship projects of
Agenda 2063, launched by the first woman chairperson of the African Union
Commission, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. It makes sense that women should benefit.
Vera Songwe, United Nations
Under-Secretary-General, told the summit that more than two-thirds of the
cross-border traders on the continent are women. They currently face "considerable challenges and risks, harassment and abuse, because they operate
principally through informal trading networks".
The AfCFTA will simplify the trading regime and
create a better environment for these women to trade.
More work, especially for young people
Exports to countries outside the continent is
mostly made up of capital-intensive goods, like petroleum fuels and extrated
minerals - not much employment opportunities here.
Trade between African countries is different,
Songwe said. "It is far more labour intensive. Manufactured goods account for
42% of intra-African exports, compared to just 14% for exports to
outside the continent," she said.
Manufacturing creates jobs, as well as the
delivery of services, which make up just under 60% of African GDP and
which will grow if suppliers have access "to all the markets of all African
countries on the same terms as if they were domestic suppliers", Songwe said.
Africa will rise
The global economy is changing, and in the
developed world there is more protectionism and anti-globalisation, which will
affect Africa too.
The AfCFTA could help Africa weather, for
instance, America raising its steel and aluminium tariffs, Songwe said. Africa
currently exports $800 million of such to the United States.
The US has also threatened to revoke AGOA
preferences – worth $450 million – for several East African countries because
these countries plan to reduce imports of second-hand clothing from the US due
to an industrialisation plan.
AfCFTA "marks a fundamental consolidation and rationalisation fo African regional
policy that lets us position ourselves better", Songwe said.
"Collectively, we
can wield the strength of the African continent better than we can
individually. At a time when the global trading system seems so uncertain, it
is just common sense for us to look at the opportunities closer to home."