 

Gunmen kill 17 in Nigeria village attack: witnesses, police

2018-12-25 07:36
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gunmen at the weekend killed 17 people in the latest attack on villages in northern Nigeria's Zamfara state, witnesses and police said on Monday.

The assault came just days after 25 people were killed in similar raids on two villages in the region.

Gunmen on motorcycles stormed Magami village in the Maradun district area of the state on Saturday, shooting indiscriminately as residents fled.

"After the attack, we collected 17 dead bodies which we buried," Magami resident Kasimu Bello told AFP.

"The gunmen entered the village on several motorcycles, shooting people as they tried to flee," he said.

Another resident Umaru Bawa confirmed the attack, saying "the bandits pursued people like chickens and shot them dead as they ran into the bush."

Zamfara state police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu said his operatives would arrest and "bring to justice the perpetrators of this dastardly act".

He also vowed to end the rampant armed attacks in the state.

On Wednesday, 25 people were killed when gunmen raided two villages in Birnin Magaji district of the state.

Farming and herding communities in Zamfara have for years been wracked by cattle rustling and kidnapping for ransom, prompting villagers to form vigilante gangs as a protection force.

However the villagers too are accused of carrying out extra-judicial killings of suspected bandits, leading to tit-for-tat violence.

In April, troops were deployed to Zamfara to fight the gangs and police banned the civilian militia in an attempt to curb the cycle of reprisals.

Last month the police claimed to have killed 104 bandits in Birnin Magaji district during a clash in which 16 policemen were killed.

Early this month, an influential traditional ruler in the state called for civilian militia members to be given assault rifles to defend themselves.

The continued raids by cattle thieves in Zamfara and the resource conflict between farmers and herders in central Nigeria have added to Nigeria's security challenges as the military battles Boko Haram jihadists in the northeast.

Troops have repelled attacks on bases in northeast Nigerian Borno state where Boko Haram has in recent months targeted posts.

Late Friday troops fought off an attempt to over-run a base in the town of Damasak on the border with Niger after an hours-long fight in which one civilian was killed.

On Saturday, the troops also foiled jihadist attempts to take over two bases in Logomani near the border with Cameroon and the town of Gajiram.

Several jihadists were killed in the fight and their vehicles destroyed, sources said on condition of anonymity.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    boko haram  |  nigeria  |  west africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cameroon rebels issue 'virtual revolutionary currency'

2018-12-25 07:36

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Fender bender escalates into physical altercation
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Malmesbury 07:05 AM
Road name: N7

Dunoon 06:56 AM
Road name: Malibongwe Drive

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 22 December Lottery draw 2018-12-22 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 