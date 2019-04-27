 

Heavy rains lash Mozambique after Cyclone Kenneth; 4 dead

2019-04-27 13:21
This handout picture provided on April 26, 2019 by the World Food Programme shows a destroyed house in Macomia district, Mozambique.

This handout picture provided on April 26, 2019 by the World Food Programme shows a destroyed house in Macomia district, Mozambique.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Heavy rains are lashing northern Mozambique in the wake of Cyclone Kenneth as aid groups warn of possible flooding and mudslides in the days ahead.

At least four deaths have been reported. Mozambique's disaster authorities say one person was killed in Pemba city and another in hard-hit Macomia district, while residents on Ibo island say two people died there.

Cyclone Kenneth arrived late Thursday, just six weeks after Cyclone Idai ripped into central Mozambique and killed more than 600 people.

Aid groups have warned that flooding remains a danger after Kenneth, just as flooding caused most of the deaths after Idai.

The Red Cross federation reports heavy damage to Mozambique's northernmost Cabo Delgado province, with the communities of Macomia, Quissanga and Mocimboa da Praia of highest concern.

Communications remain challenging.

Read more on:    mozambique  |  cyclone kenneth
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Algeria protesters keep up pressure after resignations, arrests

2019-04-27 09:31

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Strike three: R180k jackpot to tonight's Daily Lotto players 2019-04-26 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 