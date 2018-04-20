 

How much will it cost Swaziland to change its name to eSwatini?

2018-04-20 11:33
King Mswati III (File: AFP)

Breathe easy, Switzerland: The tiny African kingdom of Swaziland is changing its name.

King Mswati III announced it during celebrations of the 50th anniversary of independence and his 50th birthday. It appears to be as easy as that, as the king is an absolute monarch.

Many African countries upon independence "reverted to their ancient, native names," he said. "We no longer shall be called Swaziland from today forward."

The kingdom will be known by its historic name of eSwatini. The king has used that name in the past at openings of Parliament and other events.

Some Swiss have responded with relief as the countries often are confused on online forms.

It is not immediately clear how much it will cost the landlocked African country to make the name change.

king mswati iii  |  swaziland  |  southern africa

WATCH: Police fire rubber bullets at protesters in Mahikeng
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 18 2018-04-18
