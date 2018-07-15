 

Hundreds of Nigerian troops missing after Boko Haram overruns base

2018-07-15 20:00
File: AFP

File: AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Hundreds of Nigerian troops are missing after Boko Haram jihadists overran a military base in the remote northeast, security sources said on Sunday, in the second major assault on the armed forces in two days.

The militants invaded a base holding more than 700 soldiers in Yobe state - where they abducted over 100 girls from a school earlier this year - in an hours-long onslaught on Saturday night, a military source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Fewer than 100 soldiers have returned following the attack, which took place just 24 hours after Boko Haram fighters ambushed a military convoy in neighbouring Borno state on Friday.

The two assaults have highlighted the tenuous hold Nigerian forces have on the ravaged region despite claims by President Muhammadu Buhari's government that the country is in a "post-conflict stabilisation phase".

"Boko Haram terrorists attacked troops of the 81st Division Forward Brigade at Jilli village in Geidam district. The terrorists came in huge numbers around 19:30 and overran the base after a fierce battle that lasted until 9:10 pm," said the military source.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

"The base had 734 troops. Currently the commander of the base and 63 soldiers have made it to Geidam (60km away) while the remaining 670 are being expected," he said, without elaborating on their possible fate.

"We don't know if there were any casualties among the troops. That will be known later," he said, adding that the base was new and the troops had recently arrived from Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital.

A leader of a local anti-jihadist militia said the soldiers sustained casualties, but was unable to give a toll, attributing the attack to the Abu-Mus'ab Al-Barnawi faction of Boko Haram, which is known for targeting Nigerian forces.

"We learned that they drove from Lake Chad through Gubio (in nearby Borno state) and attacked the base," he said.

Geidam resident Fannami Gana said the jihadists "overwhelmed" the troops.

"We don't know the details of what happened but we learnt they were overwhelmed by hundreds of Boko Haram gunmen," said Gana.

Nigerian army spokesperson Texas Chukwu said he did not know about the attack.

"I am not aware of the attack because (I) have not received information from there," Chukwu said in a text message to AFP.

Battle for control 

On Friday, 23 Nigerian soldiers went missing after Boko Haram ambushed a convoy outside Bama, leading to the loss of several military vehicles.

According to a military officer, "around 100 terrorists" attacked the convoy.

The sophisticated attacks highlight the continued threat - and evolution - of Boko Haram, an Islamic State group ally, said Yan St-Pierre, counter-terrorism advisor and head of the Berlin-based Modern Security Consulting Group.

St-Pierre suggested the attacks could be because Boko Haram fighters are vying for control of the faction led by Abubakar Shekau, the long-time jihadist leader who is reportedly ill.

"When a near-mythical leader is on his way out there's always a battle to establish who could be next," said St-Pierre.

The attacks show the persistent threat of Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region, he said.

As the jihadists exploit rampant poverty in the region, the Nigerian army, which is overstretched and under-resourced, struggles to keep the insurgency in check.

"The supply of Boko Haram fighters is always there, either through kidnapping or economic reasons, they tap into a wide pool of personnel, they find a way to replenish their strength," St-Pierre said.

Buhari, a 75-year-old former military ruler, came to power three years ago on a promise to defeat Boko Haram.

But while there have been clear military gains since a counter-insurgency was launched in 2015, suicide bombings and raids remain a constant threat, particularly to civilians.

Boko Haram's Islamist insurgency has devastated the region since 2009, leaving at least 20 000 people dead, displacing more than two million others and triggering a humanitarian crisis.

Read more on:    boko haram  |  nigeria  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tanzania's main opposition says about 20 of its members arrested

2018-07-15 20:00

Inside News24

 
/World
WATCH: More than 200 killed in Japan flash floods
 

Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!

She may only have two legs, but that hasn’t stopped her from gaining thousands of adoring fans!

 

Paws

10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!
Pet owners are spending thousands on animal birthday parties! Here’s why…
WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station
Just 10 cats hanging out in boxes - because they're awesome
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:22 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:07 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday July 14 2018-07-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 