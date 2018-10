At least 104 militants have reportedly been arrested in Tanzania for planning to set up "radical camps" in Mozambique.

According to BBC, Tanzania police said they made the arrests during recent security operations in the south and east of the country.

The suspects "admitted they were going to Mozambique to join radical camps", the report said.

Over the last year, more than 50 people have been killed in gun, grenade and knife assaults in the growing jihadist insurgency, with the militants reportedly seeking to impose Sharia law in the Muslim-majority province, AFP reported.

In a press conference last week, Tanzanian police said security forces had launched operations over the last few months against "criminals" in eastern and southern areas, but that some of them had managed to flee.

Radical camps

"During that operation, some criminals were arrested and some ... died, and a few escaped. Those who escaped are the ones trying to cross the border to Mozambique to establish a base," a Reuters report quoted police as saying..

"After questioning them, they said they were going there to join radical camps."

Last month Mozambique began the trial of at least 189 suspected Islamist militants, with the accused allegedly involved in attacks against police and civilians in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The trial opened in a tent serving as a courthouse inside a jail in Pemba, the provincial capital, with Mozambicans, Tanzanians, Congolese, Somalis and Burundians among the defendants, of whom 42 were women.

