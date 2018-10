Yoweri Museveni (C) meeting with US rapper Kanye West (L) and his wife Kim Kardashian at the State House in Entebbe, Uganda. (AFP)

The office of Uganda's Yoweri Museveni says the president has given United States rapper Kanye West and his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian Ugandan names.

In a Facebook post, his office revealed that Museveni had given West, who changed his name to Ye last month, the Ugandan name Kanyesigye, which means "Ï trust".

Museveni also gave the rapper's wife the name Kemigisha, which means "the one with blessings from God".

"The visiting couple was excited by the Ugandan names given to them by the President. Kanye West received the name "Kanyesigye"- meaning, Ï trust, while his wife was named " Kemigisha"- meaning the one with blessings from God," read part of the Facebook post.

West and his wife have been vacationing in a national park in Uganda. West was said to be recording music in a tent.

A report by Associated Press on Monday said that West had met with Museveni at the state house in Entebbe on Monday and given the 74-year-old leader a pair of white sneakers. (See Pics below)

Museveni was quoted as saying that he and West held "fruitful discussions" about promoting tourism and arts.