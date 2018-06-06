 

Kenya search suspended for missing plane carrying 10 people

2018-06-06 21:20
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Kenyan official says the search for a small plane that went missing on Tuesday with 10 people on board has been suspended until the morning.

Nyandarua County Commissioner Boaz Cherotich says the search is called off overnight due to poor visibility.

Authorities on Wednesday focused the search efforts on the Aberdare mountain range in central Kenya where a mobile phone signal from the plane had been located.

The plane had been flying from the western town of Kitale to the capital, Nairobi.

Crashes involving light aircraft are reported often in Kenya. Many people on board escape with injuries.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    kenya  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Moroccans rattle leaders with mass boycott over high prices

2018-06-06 21:20

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Protesters torch post office, municipal building in Bot River
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Southfield 20:27 PM
Road name: M5

Khayelitsha 20:22 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, June 6 2018-06-06 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 