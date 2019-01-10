 

LATEST: DRC ruling party candidate Shadary praises result

2019-01-10 10:11
Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary (File: AFP)

The candidate of Democratic Republic of Congo's ruling party, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, who came third in the official results, has through his spokesperson congratulated the winner, Felix Tshisekedi.

Me Aime Kilolo, spokesperson for Shadary, said the electoral commission's announcement of Tshisekedi as the winner was "the will of the people".

She said Shadary would make a statement on the results in a few hours.

Opposition candidate Martin Fayulu denounced the DRC election results as an "electoral hold up" that were "rigged, fabricated and invented" and do "not reflect the truth of the ballots." He called on the Congolese people to "rise as one man to protect victory."

Fayulu also called on the Catholic Church to release the results it got from its team of 40 000 observers who recorded voting tallies posted at each of the polling centers. Last week, the Catholic Church said their observations showed a clear winner.

Several diplomats briefed on the matter confirmed to The Associated Press that the figures compiled by the Catholic Church showed that Fayulu won an absolute majority of the votes. Two diplomats also said that all major observation missions, including from the African Union and the Southern African Development Community, showed similar results with Fayulu the winner.

"How long are we going to negotiate results?" asked Fayulu, of what he said was a deal made to declare Tshisekedi the winner. "In 2006, Jean-Pierre Bemba's victory was stolen, in 2011 Étienne Tshisekedi's victory was stolen. In 2018 victory won't be stolen from Martin Fayulu."

Congo opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi has been declared winner of the long-delayed, disorganized and controversial presidential election, in an announcement by the electoral commission early Thursday that surprised many, as the vast country braced for possible protests over alleged rigging.

Tshisekedi, who received more than 7 million votes, or 38%, according to the official results, had not been widely considered the leading candidate and is relatively untested. The son of late opposition leader Etienne, who pursued DRC's presidency for many years, he startled Congolese shortly before the election by breaking away from an opposition effort to unite behind a single candidate.

Tshisekedi's victory was quickly denounced by opposition leader Martin Fayulu, who claimed the results were rigged. Fayulu denounced the results as an "electoral hold up" and urged protests.

