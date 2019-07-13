 

LATEST: Foreigners among 26 killed, 56 injured in Al-Shabaab attack on Somali hotel

2019-07-13 11:00
Al-Shabaab militant (AFP)

Mogadishu – At least 26 people, including many foreigners, were killed and 56 were injured in a suicide bomb and gun attack claimed by Al-Shabaab militants on a popular hotel in southern Somalia, a top regional official said on Saturday.

"Twenty-six people were killed in the attack and 56 others wounded, among those killed are…foreign nationals – three Kenyans, one Canadian, one British, two Americans, and three Tanzanians," regional president Ahmed Mohamed Islam told a news conference.

"There are also two wounded Chinese citizens."

