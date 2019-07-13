LATEST: Foreigners among 26 killed, 56 injured in Al-Shabaab attack on Somali hotel

Mogadishu – At least 26 people, including many foreigners, were killed and 56 were injured in a suicide bomb and gun attack claimed by Al-Shabaab militants on a popular hotel in southern Somalia, a top regional official said on Saturday.

"Twenty-six people were killed in the attack and 56 others wounded, among those killed are…foreign nationals – three Kenyans, one Canadian, one British, two Americans, and three Tanzanians," regional president Ahmed Mohamed Islam told a news conference.

"There are also two wounded Chinese citizens."

#UPDATE: The President of Somalia’s Jubaland region Ahmed Madobe on Saturday confirmed that 26 people were killed & more 56 others injured in a suicide bomb and gun attack on a popular hotel in southern Somali port city of #Kismayo. #Somalia pic.twitter.com/gPMa7rafRW — Mowliid Haji Abdi?? (@MowliidHaji) July 13, 2019

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility of the deadly hotel attack in #Kismayo, killing more than 26 including 10 foreigners and also injured more than 56. #Jubbaland



There are fears that the death toll could rise further. #Somalia https://t.co/WrwKHPHM1N pic.twitter.com/HMUmx3V0xp — Via Kismayo (@ChismaioCity) July 13, 2019

Aftermath of #KismayoHotelAttack. 26 people confirmed dead including notable figures among them current and former government officials. #Asaseey #Kismayo #Somalia (Photo credit Jamal Osman) pic.twitter.com/k11StGHUiI — Abdulaziz Billow Ali (@AbdulBillowAli) July 13, 2019

