Another explosion and gunfire have been heard at the hotel complex in Kenya's capital even after authorities announced that all was secure following Tuesday's attack.

The gunfire came not long after scores of survivors who had been holed up in the Nairobi complex overnight were freed.

Kenya's interior ministry has said authorities were "mopping up" the scene but have not given details on the fate of the attackers. It is not known if any are still at large.

The al-Shabaab extremist group has claimed responsibility.