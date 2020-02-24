 

Lesotho PM in court to be charged with murder of ex-wife

2020-02-24 10:57

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, who at the weekend was receiving "emergency" medical treatment in South Africa, on Monday appeared in court where he is expected to be charged with murdering his estranged wife, an AFP correspondent reported.

Thabane, 80, arrived at the magistrates court in the capital Maseru where charges are expected to be formally read out to him for allegedly having acted in "common purpose" in the June 2017 killing of 58-year old Lipolelo Thabane, whom he was in the process of divorcing.

Lesotho: Five things to know

He was accompanied by his current wife Maesaiah Thabane, 42, whom he married two months after Lipolelo's death and who is considered a co-conspirator in the murder case. She has already been charged with murder and is out on bail.

Thabane had initially been due in court on Friday for the preliminary appearance but was a no-show, prompting police to warn they could issue an arrest warrant.

His aide initially said Thabane had gone to neighbouring South Africa for "routine" health checks, but later his office said he was seeking "emergency" medical attention and would appear in court on his return.

On Saturday police said the authorities would wait for Thabane's return to resume his case after his lawyers said they had a sick note proving that the premier would be "unfit" until February 27.

Read more on:    thomas thabane  |  lesotho
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two sides claim victory in Togo vote as challenger cries foul

2020-02-24 10:11

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'We are not protected as you are Mr President - our children are doing the dying’
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Vissershok 12:12 PM
Road name: Vissershok Road

Khayelitsha 12:11 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Sunday's Daily Lotto results 2020-02-23 21:16 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 