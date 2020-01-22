 

Lesotho PM questioned over wife's murder

2020-01-22 19:38
Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane and his his wife 'Ma Isaiah Ramoholi. (File: AFP)

Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane and his his wife 'Ma Isaiah Ramoholi. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane was questioned by police on Wednesday over the 2017 murder of his estranged wife, a police chief said.

Thabane was interviewed at his office rather than at a police station, following a request by his party, the All Basotho Convention (ABC).

"We did not see a problem with that (request). It was not imposed on us," deputy police commissioner Paseka Mokete said.

The brutal gunning down of 58-year-old Lipolelo Thabane sent shockwaves through the tiny mountain kingdom, which has a long history of political turmoil.

Two weeks ago, Thabane's new wife, Maesaiah Thabane, 43, failed to turn up for questioning over the same murder.

She has since vanished after a court issued an arrest warrant. Police have no clue of where the first lady is.

"We are still working on other processes to engage... Interpol," police spokesperson Mpiti Mopeli told AFP.

The accusations against the 80-year-old prime minister came after investigations revealed that communication records from the day of the murder picked up Thabane's mobile phone number.

The couple had been embroiled in bitter divorce proceedings.

While Thabane was being quizzed, about 600 mainly opposition supporters staged a protest on the streets of the capital Maseru, demanding that he quit immediately.

Carrying placards written "Thabane must go today " and clad in party colours, they chanted "Thabane and his wife must go" and "We want justice for Lipolelo".

Following calls from his own party, Thabane last week said he would leave office on the grounds of old age. He gave no time frame for his departure.

Read more on:    thomas thabane  |  lesotho  |  southern africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ease African borders to drive growth, Pityana tells WEF

2020-01-22 18:19

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Stop right there! Security company catches man accused of stealing cheese
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strandfontein 19:08 PM
Road name: Strandfontein Road

Cape Town 15:35 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Wednesday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results 1 minute ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 