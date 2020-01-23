 

Libya's neighbours in talks in Algiers

2020-01-23 21:01
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Libya's neighbours came together on Thursday in Algiers as part of international efforts to find a political settlement to a crisis that threatens regional stability.

The meeting, organised at Algeria's initiative, began mid-morning with statements from each of the participants and continued behind closed doors, an AFP journalist said.

It brought together foreign ministers from Tunisia, Egypt and Chad, as well as diplomats from Sudan and Niger. Mali sent a representative while Morocco was absent from the talks.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who was set to brief the meeting on the results of Sunday's international summit in Berlin, is also attending.

Several African countries had complained of being left out of the so-called Berlin process, during which world leaders committed to ending all foreign meddling in Libya and upholding a weapons embargo.

But the outcome of the efforts remains uncertain.

Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the Tripoli-based UN-recognised Government of National Accord, and his rival Khalifa Haftar, who controls eastern Libya, refused to meet in Berlin and are not participating in the Algeria talks.

"The current situation in Libya cannot withstand an escalation," Algeria's Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum told Thursday's meeting.

He said neighbouring countries had a role to play in fostering dialogue between the Libyan parties to "put an end to the bloody clashes and avoid leading the country towards the unknown".

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who attended the Berlin summit, said Wednesday: "There are statements from Sarraj, statements from Haftar's side, which indicate that the only power capable of settling the problem is Algeria."

The Algiers meeting came as the UN Security Council urged Libya's warring parties to reach a long-term deal paving the way for a political process aimed at ending the conflict.

Algeria shares a border of almost 1 000km with Libya, which has been rocked by violence since the 2011 toppling of dictator Moamer Kadhafi by Nato-backed insurgents.

Mitiga, the Libyan capital's only operational airport, closed again Wednesday evening after threats from pro-Haftar forces.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who supports Sarraj's GNA, is expected in Algiers Sunday.

Read more on:    algiers  |  libya  |  north africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

At least six Mali soldiers killed in overnight ambush

2020-01-23 18:12

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Panyaza Lesufi releases report into Enoch Mpianzi's death at school camp
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands (Cape Town) 14:41 PM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
Brackenfell 14:40 PM
Road name: R300 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Early pay day for two Daily Lotto players 2020-01-23 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 