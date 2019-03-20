LIVE: Cyclone Idai death toll rises, rescue efforts under way in Mozambique, Zimbabwe
2019-03-20 10:41
Rescue efforts continue in Zimbabwe following the devastating cyclone Idai, and medical services have started to reach some of the stranded communities.
Cyclone Idai wreaks havoc across Southeast Africa A devastating cyclone has slammed South Eastern Africa claiming lives in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi. Red Cross confirmed to Euronews that they expect the death toll to categorically rise in Mozambique while access issues have posed challenges.
Mozambique: 3-days of national mourning after deadly cyclone Idai
Mozambique has declared three days of national mourning after powerful cyclone winds and flooding killed more than 200 people and left a massive trail of destruction across swathes of southeast Africa.
Rescue crews are still struggling to reach victims, while aid groups say many survivors are trapped in remote areas, surrounded by wrecked roads and submerged villages.
Local media reported that there were food and fuel shortages in central Mozambique because Beira was cut off by road.
In eastern Zimbabwe grieving families are rushing to bury their dead because the cyclone has knocked out power supplies and stopped mortuaries from functioning. - (Al Jazeera)
Mozambique mourns, Zimbabwe buries dead from Cyclone Idai
Zimbabwe is retrieving and burying bodies on Wednesday as Mozambique begins three days of national mourning for victims of Cyclone Idai.
The death toll is rising in both countries, but the full number of those killed and damage done will only be known when torrential floodwaters recede. - (AP)
Mozambique, Zimbabwe cyclone deaths exceed 300 as UN boosts aid
The death toll from a cyclone that smashed into Mozambique and Zimbabwe rose to more than 300 as rescuers raced against the clock to help survivors and the UN led the charge to provide aid.
"We already have more than 200 dead, and nearly 350 000 people are at risk," Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi announced on Tuesday, while the government in Zimbabwe said around 100 people had died but the toll could be three times that figure. -(AFP)
'Major humanitarian emergency' after cyclone batters Southern Africa
Just five days after tropical cyclone Idia made landfall in Southern Africa, rescue workers have been hard at work in trying to rescue affected people in Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique - which has suffered many fatalities.
The country's president, Filipe Nyusi, has reported that more than 1000 lives could have been lost due to the disastrous cyclone.
More than 2.6 million people were affected.
PICS: Mozambique deals with massive cyclone disaster
'Never seen so much rain' - Zimbabweans struggle with storm flood
More than a million people have been affected, including tens of thousands who have been displaced, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
In Zimbabwe's Eastern Highlands, the heavy rains had died out by Sunday - but only after causing widespread destruction.
In Chipinge, an eastern town some 450km southeast of the capital, Harare, transport links were cut off after a road was damaged due to water pressure.