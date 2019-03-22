LIVE: Cyclone Idai wreaks havoc, 'death and destruction'
2019-03-22 09:50
A week after Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique and swept across the country to neighbouring Zimbabwe and Malawi, its death, destruction and flooding continues to grow in southern Africa.
Death toll from cyclone surpasses 500 in southern Africa
The confirmed death toll in Zimbabwe, neighbouring Mozambique and Malawi surpassed 500 on Thursday, with hundreds more feared dead in towns and villages that were completely submerged.
Aid agencies and several governments continued to step up their deployments, with helicopters in short supply for hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the cyclone.
Zimbabwe's defence minister said more than 120 bodies had been washed into neighbouring Mozambique, where residents there buried them, and more bodies were still being recovered in rivers, raising the official death toll in the country to at least 259. - (AP)
Cyclone Idai: SADC countries 'completely unprepared' for disaster, says Sisulu
South Africa's capacity to identify and respond to natural disasters has "gone down" and is worse than it was in 1999, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu told Parliament on Wednesday.
She added that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is and was "completely unprepared" for Cyclone Idai and other natural disaster events of this magnitude.
Sisulu stated, in reference to the cyclone making landfall in Zimbabwe, that "we didn't detect a cyclone, we thought it was just unseasonally heavy rains". She said the damage "was beyond the [capacity of] support of South Africa".
'Women, babies trapped in trees' after deadly Mozambique storm
Rescue workers in Mozambique are racing against time to save hundreds of people clinging onto roofs and trees around the devastated city of Beira, days after a powerful cyclone triggered flash floods, submerging entire villages and wiping out communities across southeastern Africa.
Aid workers on Wednesday spoke of women trapped in trees "throwing their babies" onto rescue boats and plucking people from head-deep water, only to strand them in patches of land where the water reached their ankles.